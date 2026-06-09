G.W. Oliver Rd. bridge project, FEMA approved up to $2.3M cost, on same schedule as Cypress Lake

For another drainage structure and road restoration in Bulloch County, the one on G.W. Oliver Road, engineers have planned, and FEMA agreed to help fund, construction of a bridge where there was only a set of seven big culvert pipes before.

The head of the county government's Engineering Office recently said that the G.W. Oliver project could go out for construction bids later this month. That would make an August 2026 construction start date possible, with completion targeted for August 2027.

At that rate, two similar-size bridge-building projects — one the reconstruction of the bridge at Dry Branch on Cypress Lake Road and the other the first-time construction of the bridge on G.W. Oliver Road — will be underway at the same time.

"We are literally on the same schedule: June construction letting, July approval and execution by the Board (of Commissioners) and then an August kickoff for construction," said County Engineer Ron Nelson, "and the two bridges are very, very similar in size; their spans are very, very similar. So they share a lot of similarities."

The bridges, designed by two different engineering firms, won't be exactly the same, having different substructures, he noted.

Project comparison

Like the culvert and road restoration project at Hood Pond and Watering Hole Branch on Country Club Road, where construction began in May, the need for the G.W. Oliver project was caused by stormwater washouts starting with a declared disaster. Tropical Storm Debby in early August 2024 started the problem in both of those cases.

So the G.W. Oliver restoration also qualified for the reimbursement funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and a smaller share from the Georgia EMA.

That makes those two projects different in another aspect from the planned but yet-to-begin bridge reconstruction on Cypress Lake Road. The old bridge being replaced there was damaged in a vehicle crash and did not qualify for FEMA funding, but the county had state grant money available.

Interviewed in late May, Nelson provided an update on G.W. Oliver and a couple of smaller projects, along with timeline estimates for the Country Club and Cypress Lake projects (as described in a Herald story last week).

G.W. Oliver Road connects to Sinkhole Road in the southeastern part of the county. It's the last paved road to the left before Georgia Highway 46. The flooding and washout occurred where G.W. Oliver Road crosses Little Lotts Creek.

The drainage structure "was damaged beyond repair and qualified by FEMA for a bridge replacement, or actually we're doing not a bridge replacement but building a new bridge," Nelson said. "We're actually going to the remove the existing structures that are there — seven 72-inch diameter reinforced concrete pipes. It's a very large area as far as water coming through."