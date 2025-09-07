Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Portal Panther softball team has started to turn the corner recently. After struggling out of the gates, the Panthers have won three of their last five games.

As they continue region play, coach Travis Motes is counting on players like sophomore outfielder Ariel Scarborough to continue to play well.

“Ariel has really stepped up her game this year and became a vital player in our lineup,” Motes said. “We moved her over to center field and she has really taken control of our outfield.

“We have moved her up in the lineup and it is paying off for us. She has a tremendous work ethic and really gives it her all.”

“I try and encourage my teammates to be the best they can and I always help them if they are struggling,” Scarborough said. “I think our pre-season went very well overall. We definitely grew as a team, but I have also been able to see all of our individual growth over the past few weeks.

“As an individual I have been working on staying positive throughout the entire game. I have also started adjusting to my new position in center field.”