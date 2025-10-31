Jacket softball season comes to an end in Columbus

Making it to Columbus for the State Final-8 is a goal for every GHSA softball team. The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets have advanced to Columbus 11 times in coach Aimee Civalier’s 21 years at SEB. The Jackets run was short-lived as they dropped an 8-4 decision to Heritage Thursday and then fell 6-1 Friday to Monroe Area. Coach Civalier was proud of their effort all season especially winning a state playoff game on the road in order to advance to Columbus.

“Despite losing the region championship to Long County and getting seeded 12th seed in the playoff bracket, the girls battled their way through a very tough second round against Lumpkin and made it back to Columbus,” Civalier said. “It was a very strong senior class that led the way and they were bound and determined to get back for the opportunity to play for a state championship. We are super proud of their work ethic and resilience and the way they bonded together as a softball family and left it all out on the field.”

The Jackets battled back Thursday but ended up falling to Heritage 8-4. Heritage jumped out to a 2-0 lead and opened it up to 5-0. The Jackets eventually battled back including getting a two-run home run from Marissa Waters but it wouldn’t be enough as they fell 8-4. Elaina Hagan led the way at the plate with a pair of hits.

In the loser’s bracket game on Friday the Jackets actually started the scoring on a wild pitch to take a 1-0 lead. From there it was all Monroe Area as they scored a pair of runs to make it 2-1 in the bottom of the first and went on to win 6-1. Paige Nelson led the offense with two hits.



