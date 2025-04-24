Georgia Southern women's golf team earns bid to NCAA Regional Tournament in Lexington, Ky.

The Georgia Southern women’s golf team is coming off their most successful season in school history.

Despite losing in the Sun Belt Championship to Southern Miss, the Eagles have been on fire this year with six team titles. Wednesday afternoon the Eagle were rewarded for their hard work this year as they earned the No. 6 seed in the Lexington, Ky., regional.

“I think we have been on a great roll the last month and a half or so and I think this is a good spot for us,” coach Mimi Burke said. “We fell short at the Sun Belt championship but that has just given our girls the urge to try harder going into regionals. Our strength of schedule has gotten us to where we are and we have played all over the country which should really help us in the post season.”

Among the players who have stepped up this season is freshman Mary Miller, who already has four top-5 finishes.

“It’s really special as we worked so hard to get to have a day like this and find out where we are going,” Miller said. “I think coach Burke has done a great job with the program and I had confidence when I chose to come here that things like this would be possible. I think we are all in good spots with our games. We just have to be confident in what we know we can do.”

The Eagles have plenty of talent but are extremely young this year. Entering the NCAA tournament for the first time may be reason to worry, but Burke is confident in her youthful group.

“We have a young team, but they have played at major junior events and understand pressure," Burke said. "I know this is college and a different stage, but from August until now has really helped them grow so much. I am confident about them going into the regionals and we are only going to worry about what we can control and just look at this as another tournament.”

The Eagles will begin play in the NCAA regionals at Keene Trace Golf Club in Lexington, May 5-7.