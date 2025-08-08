Georgia Southern football - Marching towards kickoff

Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton was able to check another box as the Eagle football team prepares for the 2025 season. Tuesday afternoon the team was supposed to hit the field at Eagle Creek for their first practice in full pads. Bad weather prevented the Eagles from practicing at Eagle Creek, but they were still able to get in a full workout in full pads at the Tippins facility.

“It was good to see that full speed tackling that we got to see today,” Helton said. “We did some situational things and I liked what I saw as well as how hard they are playing right now. They are flying around and being competitive and they are a family. We have had a good six practices and I am happy we still have 19 more before that first game.”

Arguably, the toughest player the Eagles have to replace this season is team captain and Sun Belt defensive player of the year Marques Watson-Trent who transferred to Nebraska for his final year of eligibility. With only Davon Hicks returning with significant snaps at linebacker, Helton is counting on a pair of transfer linebackers to step up this season and he has liked what he has seen from Brendan Harrington from Appalachian State and Brandon Tyson from Elon.

“I have loved what I have seen from the killer B’s,” Helton said. “You really see their experience and maturity they each have. They have played a lot of ball and you can see it on the field. When you lose players like Marques and Davon Gilmore and Reid Dedman, you just hope that production doesn’t go down. Those two along, with Davon Hicks, have really helped pull that linebacker room together.”

Harrington comes to Georgia Southern from the Eagles biggest rivals in the Mountaineers from Appalachian State. While you may think trading the black and gold for the blue and white may have been a tough transition, Harrington said he welcomed the move to Statesboro.

“You know there are a lot of similarities in the programs,” Harrington said. “Winning traditions and the fans expect you to win. Both places are small, tight-knit communities who love their school and their football team. To me, it is just a different set of colors. What really got me to come here was coach Helton. He just seems like a genuine guy and I also like the scheme here. It was important to come to a place I felt could win and I feel that about being here at Georgia Southern.”

Harrington knew quite a bit about Georgia Southern after playing them for four years, but for Brandon Tyson coming from Elon, he really didn’t know too much about the Eagle program, although he feels he has fit right into the culture.

“I really didn’t know too much about Georgia Southern, but when I got here, I just fell in love with the culture,” Tyson said. “When I got here, I just kind of listened and tried to do what is expected of me and the more comfortable I have gotten here the more I have tried to be more of a leader. I feel like we have strengths at every position on the defense. From the guys in the secondary to the ones up front, and us linebackers should really do a good job.”

Georgia Southern will host Fan Day Saturday at Paulson Stadium with doors opening at 4:30. At 6:30 in the Bishop building, various coaches will give season previews, as well as comments from athletics director Chris Davis. At 7:00 the football team will hold their first preseason scrimmage.



