Police report - June 6, 2026

Note: All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement incident reports and arrest records, which are public records and available for review at any and all local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ Michael Bryan Mainquist, 49, Pooler — Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Shanrico Uniqua Jones, 20, Statesboro — Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

▲ Thomas Jashwan Mikell, 26, Statesboro — Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor.

▲ Malik Divon Williams, 27, Swainsboro — Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence, battery/family violence first offense.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Sequoya Wheeler, 29, Marlboro — DUI less safe combination 1-3, tag lights required, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits, lighted headlights/other lights required, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(May 25-31)

▲ Rural county intake — Three adult dogs and five puppies; three adult cats and 11 kittens.

▲ City of Statesboro — Four adult dogs and three kittens; 11 kittens.

▲ Adopted — Five adult dogs and four puppies; two adult cats and six kittens.

▲ Rescued — None.

▲ Reclaimed — None.

▲ Died at shelter — None.

▲ Euthanized — One adult dog; one adult cat.

▲ Fees collected — $625.

BULLOCH CENTRAL

911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 29 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Six calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Thursday

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 27 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 29 calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Thursday. ▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Bulloch — One call Thursday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 24 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — 11 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Three accident calls and seven medical calls Thursday.

➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 36 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Transports — One call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Thursday.

▲ Language Line — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Two calls Thursday

▲ Other agencies — Eight calls Thursday.

—compiled by Jim Healy