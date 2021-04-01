Yuminami to play and coach for pro team in Japan

Georgia Southern men's basketball guard Eito Yuminami has agreed to a contract to play and coach for Nagasaki Velca in Japan.







Yuminami will graduate from Georgia Southern with a degree in business management this summer and start his pro career in July. Nagasaki Velca is a new team that will compete in the B League, the only league in Japan, and is set to open a new arena in 2024. In addition to playing for the pro team, Yuminami will be a youth team coach for the organization.





"I am very fortunate to say that I get to begin my pro career with Nagasaki Velca from the start," said Yuminami. "Without the help from my family, coaches, teachers and friends, I would not be where I am today. At the end, they all taught me one thing - 'Never Give Up' mentality. I hope I get to share the mentality with as many people as possible both on and off the court. I cannot wait to start this journey with Velca!"





A three-year letterwinner for the Eagles, Yuminami played in 22 career contests and shot 56 percent from the field, 60 percent from 3-point range and 87 percent from the free-throw line. He was a two-time selection to the Sun Belt Commissioner's List.





"The words cannot express how thankful I am for this university," said Yuminami. "Born in Japan, raised in North Carolina, a complete stranger to Georgia Southern, but you guys welcomed me with a warm heart. Thank you guys for an unforgettable three seasons. #GATA #HailSouthern"