By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Yuminami to play and coach for pro team in Japan
GS Basketball

Georgia Southern men's basketball guard Eito Yuminami has agreed to a contract to play and coach for Nagasaki Velca in Japan.


Yuminami will graduate from Georgia Southern with a degree in business management this summer and start his pro career in July. Nagasaki Velca is a new team that will compete in the B League, the only league in Japan, and is set to open a new arena in 2024. In addition to playing for the pro team, Yuminami will be a youth team coach for the organization.


"I am very fortunate to say that I get to begin my pro career with Nagasaki Velca from the start," said Yuminami. "Without the help from my family, coaches, teachers and friends, I would not be where I am today. At the end, they all taught me one thing - 'Never Give Up' mentality. I hope I get to share the mentality with as many people as possible both on and off the court. I cannot wait to start this journey with Velca!"


A three-year letterwinner for the Eagles, Yuminami played in 22 career contests and shot 56 percent from the field, 60 percent from 3-point range and 87 percent from the free-throw line. He was a two-time selection to the Sun Belt Commissioner's List.


"The words cannot express how thankful I am for this university," said Yuminami. "Born in Japan, raised in North Carolina, a complete stranger to Georgia Southern, but you guys welcomed me with a warm heart. Thank you guys for an unforgettable three seasons. #GATA #HailSouthern"