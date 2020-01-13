Inside GS Basketball hits the airwaves Monday night

Inside Georgia Southern Basketball, presented by Eagle Creek Brewing Company, with basketball coaches Mark Byington

and Anita Howard will make its 2020 debut this upcoming Monday night, Jan. 13, from 7-8 p.m.Eagle Creek Brewing Company, which will serve as the host of the one-hour, live, weekly radio show once again, is located at 106 Savannah Avenue in the downtown area. Byington and Howard will review last week's action and look ahead to the upcoming slate of contests.The show, hosted by Danny Reed along with Colin Lacy , will air every Monday for the remainder of the season from Eagle Creek Brewery. Fans can come watch the show live, listen on the radio or online at no cost at GSEagles.com or watch on Facebook Live . Questions can be sent through Twitter to @ GSSportsNetwork

The Eagle men travel to Alabama this week to take on Troy Thursday and South Alabama Saturday. The women's team returns to the friendly confines of Hanner Fieldhouse to host the Trojans Thursday and the Jaguars Saturday.