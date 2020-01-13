By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
GS Swimming drops Senior Day meet
Updated: Jan. 12, 2020, 10 p.m.
Georgia Southern Swimming lost their final home meet of the season by just nine points to North Florida on Saturday. The final score was 120-111 despite the Eagles winning five of the 11 swimming events.
 
The meet began with two wins for Georgia Southern with a first-place finish in the 200 Medley Relay by Elizabeth ChemeyIsabelle BrayJessica Ware and Holland Danskin (1:52.84) and another one in the 1000 Free by Klaudia Holt (10:45.00)
 
The Eagles came back and won the fourth event, the 50 Free, thanks to Melissa Cox (24.12).
 
Holt also won the 500 Free with a time of 5:12.52 and Bray claimed the last win of the meet for the Eagles in the 200 Breast (2:27.47).
 
The Eagles' four seniors – Chemey, Markie DuffyAshley Kubel and Gretchen Mossburg – were honored during the meet. 
 
"I am so proud of how hard are women competed today," said head coach Amanda Caldwell. "It was a team effort and what a way to send our seniors out with a close meet coming down to the last races."
 

Next Saturday, Jan. 18, the Eagles will host their Diving Invitational at 11 a.m.

