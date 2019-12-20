By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Eagles outlast Texas State in Sun Belt opener
Ike Smith
Georgia Southern's Ike Smith sinks a shot during the Eagles' season opener at Auburn last month. A late 3-pointer by Smith paved the way for Georgia Southern to win its first game of the Sun Belt Conference schedule against Texas State Thursday night at Hanner Fieldhouse.
Updated: Dec. 20, 2019, 12:51 a.m.
Ike Smith scored a game-high 18 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 51.9 seconds left to lift Georgia Southern to a 67-64 men’s basketball victory over Texas State in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams Thursday night in Hanner Fieldhouse.

Smith’s triple from the top of the key off a Calvin Wishart assist gave the Eagles (7-4, 1-0) a 66-64 lead, and GS force turnovers on the Bobcats’ next two possessions. Quan Jackson was fouled with 7.5 seconds left and made 1 of 2 from the line, and Nijal Pearson’s 3-point try came off the rim as the buzzer sounded.



Eagles of the Game
David-Lee Jones Jr. came off the bench to score a season-high 15 points and added four rebounds, two assists and three steals. Wishart finished with nine points and a game-high five assists, and Smith finished 4 of 7 from long distance with all four coming in the second half.



Key moments
After rallying from an early 15-point deficit, Georgia Southern still trailed by eight with 6:44 to play but scored eight straight to tie the game and went on to take a 60-58 lead on a Smith jumper with 3:44 to go. Eric Terry scored a conventional 3-point play, and Pearson hit a long 3-pointer from the wing to put Texas State back on top 64-60 with 1:49 remaining.

Those would be the last points of the night for the Bobcats as Wishart nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key off an assist from Jones Jr., and after the Bobcats missed the front end of a 1-and-1 on their trip down the floor, Smith put the Eagles ahead for good.

GS missed its first four shots and committed four turnovers as Texas State (7-5, 0-1) jumped out to a 16-1 lead to start the contest. With the Eagles trailing 23-13 late in the half, Jones Jr. sparked a 16-3 run with a 3-point play, and Elijah McCadden’s floater in the lane gave GS a 29-26 lead.



Key stats
The Eagles held a 14-3 edge on the offensive glass and outscored Texas State 15-0 in second-chance points.



Next up

Georgia Southern continues its Sun Belt Conference opening weekend in Hanner Fieldhouse Saturday against UTA. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m., and the game can be seen on ESPN+.

