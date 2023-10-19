Eagles look for quick turnaround against UL Monroe

Prior to heading up to James Madison, Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton explained how he and his coaching staff are trying to make Georgia Southern a national brand on the FBS level similar to what Erk Russell and Paul Johnson accomplished on the FCS level.







Saturday the Eagles ran into another team looking to carry their FCS success into the FBS level and James Madison may actually be ahead of Georgia Southern in only their second year in FBS. The Dukes defeated the Eagles 41-13 and held them to only one touchdown which happened with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game.





“We have all looked ourselves in the mirror and asked what are the issues from that game,” Helton said. ”We were only five for eight on third down efficiency in the first half and created no turnovers on defense. Offensively, we had a chance to keep it a one-score game but we ended up kicking two field goals instead of scoring two touchdowns in the red zone and we were down 20-6. In the second half we get the ball first, but we had three turnovers in the second half.”





The turnovers have been what has stood out in the Eagles' two losses. They had six against Wisconsin and created none in their 35-14 loss, and Saturday it was a 3-0 turnover margin. The good thing for the Eagles is they responded to their first loss with an impressive 40-3 win over Ball State the next game. Helton is looking for that same kind of bounce back this week against Louisiana-Monroe.





“We are actually in a better position right now than we were at this time last year,” Helton said. “We are in a better position from a personnel standpoint and depth wise. If we go 1-0 each and every week, we still have all of our goals ahead of us to compete for a conference championship. A good t'eam looks at their issues and corrects them, and a bad team pouts and sulks. This is a good team who are ready to play a good ULM team Saturday.”





The Warhawks come in with a record of 2-4 and have lost their last four games. Two of their last three losses have come down to the wire as they fell to Appalachian State 41-40 on Sept. 30 at home on a walk-off field goal. Last week was another nail biter as they dropped a 21-20 decision to Texas State, giving up the winning touchdown with less than a minute to play in the game.





“They came out and put 40 points up against a good Appalachian State defense,” Helton said. “Last week they nearly knocked off Texas State, who I think is one of the best teams in the nation. They were able to hold them to just nine points with less than five minutes to play in the game. That says a lot about their defense. I have been impressed by how they have defended spread offenses and they have a wealth of athletes. Their athletes in the secondary and at linebacker jumps off the film at you. We have a great challenge ahead of us and we know not to take this team lightly.”





One area Helton feels the Eagles struggled with last week was creating explosive plays. The longest play of the game Saturday didn’t involve the running backs or wide receivers as tight end Keaton Upshaw came up with a 27-yard reception and ended the game with four catches for 66 yards. The 6-foot-7, 245-pound University of Kentucky transfer is finally feeling healthy and hopes to continue to have an impact on offense.





“I missed two games and have put a lot of work into my body to help me mentally and physically,” Upshaw said. “I feel like there are just small details that are keeping us from where we want to be. One of the reasons I came here was the opportunities that you get playing in this offense. Coach Bryan Ellis does a great job getting the ball into the hands of playmakers and I think we are ready to come back this week.”





ULM is currently averaging only 18 points per game and is giving up over 31 points per contest. They are led by quarterback Jiya Wight who has thrown for 694 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 248 yards and one score. The leading rushers are Isaiah Woullard with 314 yards and one score and Hunter Smith who has 299 yards rushing and two touchdowns. The Warhawks are coached by Terry Bowden who took over in 2000. Bowden is currently in his 16th season as a head coach and Helton is well aware of what he is capable of.





“I have so much respect for coach Bowden,” Helton said. “He’s a coach’s son too as we both come from former head coaches. Obviously, Terry’s dad Bobby Bowden is a coaching legend and you can just see how much success Terry has had at all the programs he has coached. He has always lifted that program up and made them better, and you see that at ULM right now. They are three plays away from being 4-2 right now and they would be at the top of their side of the conference. We have a huge challenge against a great coaching staff with a tremendous leader and a good football team.”





Georgia Southern and ULM are scheduled for a 2 p.m. homecoming start at Paulson Stadium.