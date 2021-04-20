Eagle offense shines in second spring scrimmage

The Georgia Southern football team had their second and final scrimmage of the spring as they prepare for the annual Blue/White game this Saturday which will conclude spring practice.







Justin Tomlin seems to have secured the top spot at quarterback this spring as he took the snaps with the Eagle first team offense. Tomlin went 7-10 though the air for 156 yards and three touchdowns.





Georgia Tech transfer quarterback James Graham is still not with the team as Eagle head coach Chad Lunsford said he continues to deal with personal issues. Connor Cigelske took the snaps with the second team and was 5 for 9 for 37 yards and two touchdowns. Sam Kennerson ran for 46 yards and a score at quarterback.





Overall, the Eagles offense ran for 245 yards and passed for 214 yards. Coach Lunsford was pleased with effort on the field but feels some areas still need to be cleaned up before Saturday’s Blue/White game.





“What I am a little but concerned with is how sloppy we were with the ball,” said Lunsford. “There were a lot of unforced turnovers where the ball was just on the ground. The defense did manage to force a couple turnovers, which is good, but those unforced turnovers are very disappointing.”





“I think we still have a long way to go,” said Lunsford. “I do like the way the offense is coming around. I think on defense we have done a good job of mixing in young players with our established players. Making those guys play together helps the older guys bring the young guys around.”





The Eagles continue to slowly implement offensive coordinator Doug Ruse’s offense. Lunsford is happy with the progress but admits there is still a long way to go to get things where he would like them.





“There’s things we haven’t gotten in yet, like our two-minute offense,” said Lunsford. “We also really haven’t gotten our goal line package in as we have been concentrating on the base offense with the no huddle. We are trying to get more up tempo, but it’s important to start with the base and then grow it from there.”





On offense Lunsford praised the work by the offensive line and the wider receivers and on defense he singled out the continued play and leadership of sixth year linebacker Todd Bradley-Glenn.





“Our offensive line is really gelling especially the first five,” said Lunsford. “I think they are really coming around with coach Geep Wade’s coaching of Coach Ruse’s offense. At receiver I feel like there are a few guys that have really stepped up. I like what I’ve seen from NaJee Thompson. A young guy like Derwin Burgess has really stepped up as well as Jjay Mcafee who is another new guy. Khaleb Hood and Darius Lewis are also playing well, and I think they are all responding to coach Derrick Sherman’s coaching.”





The Eagles conclude spring drills Saturday April 24 with the Blue/White game which is scheduled for a 1:00 kickoff at Paulson Stadium.