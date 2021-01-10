Georgia Southern falls to App State in men's hoops

BOONE, N.C. – Donovan Gregory scored a game-high 19 points, and Appalachian State shot 53 percent from the field to post a 77-71 Sun Belt Conference men's basketball victory over Georgia Southern Saturday afternoon in the Holmes Center.



Eagles of the Game

Eric Boone finished with 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Eagles, and Elijah McCadden collected 14 points, four assists and four boards. Prince Toyambi netted 10 points, and Gedi Juozapaitis tallied 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.



Key Moments

The Eagles (7-6, 1-3) trailed by six late in the game but used a 9-3 run, capped by a Toyambi putback, to tie the score 71-71 with 1:39 remaining. GS forced a turnover on App's next possession out of a timeout, but Toyambi could not convert in the paint at the other end. McCadden got the offensive board but was stripped trying to get in the lane, and Donovan Gregory got a run-out layup for a 73-71 advantage with 54.3 to go.



Boon's triple try from the wing rimmed out on Georgia Southern's next possession and with the shot clock off, GS was forced to play the foul game. App (9-4, 3-1) went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line and managed to hold the Eagles scoreless the rest of the way.



Stats and Notes

- Appalachian State outscored Georgia Southern 17-0 in fastbreak points and 22-2 in points off of turnovers.

- The Eagles made a season-high 11 3-pointers, including 10 in the first half. GS was 1 for 11 in the second period.

- GS tallied 20 assists on 27 made baskets. It was the most assists against a Division I opponent this season.

- Appalachian State has won the last four against the Eagles.



Next Up

The Eagles are scheduled to host Troy in a pair of Sun Belt contests in Hanner Fieldhouse next Friday and Saturday. Both contests will air live on ESPN+ and the GS Sports Network.

