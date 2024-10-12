Gators remain unbeaten with 14-0 win over Frederica

The No. 1 ranked Bulloch Academy Gators showed some rust from going two weeks without a football game, but still managed to stay unbeaten with a 14-0 win at home against Frederica. The Gators (7-0, 1-0) actually scored on their first play from scrimmage on a 54-yard touchdown run by Shamar Jenkins to take a 7-0 lead. In the second quarter the Gators had a pair of touchdowns called back by penalties. They did manage a 10-yard touchdown pass from Sam Hubbard to Jenkins but were shut out the rest of the game.