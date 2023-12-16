Former Georgia Southern player and coach Giff Smith named interim head coach of Los Angeles Chargers

Former Georgia Southern All-American defensive end Giff Smith was named interim head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers Friday following the firing of Brandon Staley.

He is the first Eagle to become a head coach in the NFL.

Smith, the outside linebackers coach, has been with the Chargers’ organization for eight seasons and was the only position coach retained by Staley when he was hired in 2021. Los Angeles' next game is against Buffalo on Dec. 23.

Smith, who is a member of the Georgia Southern Hall of Fame, played for the Eagles from 1987-1990, including national championship-winning teams in 1989 and 1990. Also, he was an assistant coach at Georgia Southern from 1996-98.

Smith was named to the Associated Press (first-team ‘89-90, honorable mention ‘88), Football Gazette (first-team ‘90, second-team ‘88-89) and Walter Camp (first-team ‘90) national squads. He was a starter in three consecutive NCAA Division I-AA National Championship games (‘88, ‘89, ‘90) and played a pivotal role in Georgia Southern's two national titles in 1989 and 1990.

Staley was fired Friday after one of the worst losses in franchise history.

Los Angeles made the playoffs last season but is one of this year's biggest disappointments at 5-9, with losses in five of their last six games. The Chargers dropped into last place in the AFC West after Thursday night's 63-21 loss at Las Vegas.