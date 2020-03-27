Following in footsteps

Greg Hill and Adrian Peterson will forever be linked together for the success they had on the football field as teammates at Georgia Southern.







With Hill at quarterback and Peterson at B-back, Georgia Southern went 27-3 in 1998 and ’99, playing in two championship games, and bringing home a national title.





Opposing coaches can breathe a sigh of relief that the days of going up against Peterson and Hill are over — but are they?





A quick look at the recent results from this month’s Bulloch County track meet finds those familiar names back on top. 12-year-old Dallas Hill took first place in the boys’ 12 and under 100 and 200 meter dashes, while 11-year-old Aaden Peterson was second in both events and won the long jump.





The two sons of the legendary duo have been making a name for themselves competing in AAU meets and local competitions. It is no surprise the long time friends are helping their sons try to achieve their goals.





“Dallas started running track when he was about 7 years old,” the elder Hill said. “He got into it to help him in football. When he saw the positive results, he became interested in getting even better by starting to compete in AAU meets.”





“Football has always come pretty natural to Aaden, but we have just recently started getting into track,” Peterson said. “Bulloch County was hosting a meet two years ago. I signed him up at the last minute, and he ended up winning that. He then went on to win district, and region and ended up finishing eighth place overall in the state meet.





The boys have also been joined in their training recently by another Peterson, as Adrian’s 9-year-old daughter Amelia has been putting in work.





“I kind of dropped the ball with Amelia,” Peterson said. “She was in the local meet, but didn’t advance to regionals. I didn’t get her involved in AAU, but when I looked back at her numbers I realized she was running against girls that were two years older than her, so she’s all in now and training with the boys.”





Just as Hill was the older of the two in college, Dallas gets to help play mentor to Aaden and help push him.





“When we have been training, or when we are in track meets and he’s ahead of me it makes me try harder,” the younger Peterson said. “I think I am getting better, and getting a little closer to him.”





“It’s fun to have somebody else out here to train with,” Dallas Hill said. “I have known Aaden for a while, but we have only started training together recently. I think our dads being friends, and being out here helping us has made things a lot more fun than when I was just training by myself.”





Aaden and Dallas have played football in the recreation department the past two years but have not played on the same team. Both have watched footage of their fathers playing together, and the thought of them playing together has been something Adrian and Greg have talked about, as well as their sons.





“I have seen my dad, and Mr. Greg play when they were at Georgia Southern,” Aaden said. “They were both very good. It has really inspired me to play football as I want to be just like my dad.”





“When we watch the old videos my dad points some things out to me,” Dallas said. “He has shown me how to read the end when you are running the option, and what to do with the ball. I love to play quarterback. This year I played more at receiver, but I hope to play quarterback again if I get a chance.”





Greg Hill said both sons ask he and Adrian a lot of questions about football.





“It would be pretty fun to watch them play together,” he said, “especially after me and Adrian have gone through so much together.”





“Me and Greg have joked about how we are out here training our kids, and how we used to jump the fence at Paulson Stadium to train together when we were at Georgia Southern,” Adrian Peterson said. “It is still a few years away, but of course I’d love for Aaden and Dallas to have that same type of relationship. Watching them play football together would be a lot of fun.”





And if they do end up playing together in high school, you can bet there will be a lot of others who might enjoy seeing that as well.



