East Georgia to begin competition in NAIA

The Georgia Southern University – East Georgia Campus has been officially accepted into the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), marking a significant milestone in the evolution of athletics on the Swainsboro campus.

During its April 12 meeting, the NAIA Council of Presidents approved the application of Georgia Southern University – East Georgia Campus, effective July 1. The institution will begin competition in the Continental Athletic Conference during the 2026–27 academic year.

The East Georgia Campus was established through the consolidation of Georgia Southern University and East Georgia State College, with the campus formerly operating as East Georgia State College and competing in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). This transition to the NAIA signals a new era of growth and opportunity for student-athletes and the broader campus community.

“Acceptance into the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics marks an exciting new chapter and a defining moment for athletics on the Georgia Southern University – East Georgia Campus,” said Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero. “As we proudly launch our new identity on the East Georgia Campus in Swainsboro as the Golden Eagles, this milestone reflects both where we are and where we are going.

"At the heart of this milestone are our student-athletes, and this opportunity expands their ability to compete, grow and represent our campus with pride. This milestone strengthens our ties to institutions committed to excellence, integrity and community, and positions the East Georgia Campus within a vibrant and competitive collegiate athletic community.”

Currently, the East Georgia Campus sponsors baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and softball, with plans to add men’s and women’s cross country beginning this fall.

To commemorate this new chapter, Georgia Southern University – East Georgia Campus will host a public celebration to officially unveil its new Golden Eagles athletics brand, which symbolizes excellence, determination and a bold vision for the future of athletics on the East Georgia Campus.

The event will be held on April 27 at 4 p.m. in the Luck Gambrell Center Auditorium. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear remarks from campus leadership, learn about the inspiration and process behind the Golden Eagles identity, receive updates on the campus’s transition to the NAIA, and take part in recognizing the student-athletes who will represent the new identity in competition.