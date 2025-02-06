Eagles' Parker Claxton places second in annual Sharkey Invitational

The Georgia Southern golf team has been used to kicking off the season with their annual Sharkey Invitational, which is held at the Georgia Southern University course.

The Eagles had five players place in the top 20pf the tournament held this past weekend, but came up just one stroke shy of individual honors. Liberty's Michael Lugiano drained a 13-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Sunday to break a tie with the Eagles Parker Claxton to earn medalist honors.

Claxton carded a bogey-free round of 68 Sunday to put himself in the mix, but ended up just one shot shy of a playoff.

Coach Carter Collins was happy with the way all of the Eagles played over the weekend and Claxton in particular.

“The course was in great shape and it was a great test,” Collins said. “I was proud of how our guys represented us on our home course. Parker played phenomenal, making a birdie on the tough 14th hole and then another birdie on the par-five 15th to put himself in contention. The final stretch the pins were in tough spots but he handled them like a seasoned pro. Credit to the Liberty kid doing what he needed to do and making a birdie on 18. I feel like we are playing well and I’m excited to get things started in a couple weeks.”

Despite coming up just shy of another Sharkey title, Claxton was pleased with how he played and is excited about getting the team season underway.

“It is always fun to get into the thick of it and see what you are made of,” Claxton said. “I had a clean card with four birdies and no bogeys so I was really pleased with the way I played and it was a lot of fun. We had perfect weather all three rounds and the course was great. We had a lot of players who did well this week and we are ready for the season.”

Up next the Eagles travel to Gainesville, Florida to participate in the Gators Invitational at Mark Bostick Golf Course Feb. 17 and 18.