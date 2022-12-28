Eagles fall just short in 2022 Camellia Bowl against Buffalo

There were plenty of similarities in this year’s Camellia Bowl, and the last time Georgia Southern played in it back in 2018. The crowd was about the same as Eagle Nation packed the stands at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery AL. The Eagles outgained their opponent who was once again from the MAC conference. Even the score was exactly the same. Unfortunately it was the Eagles on the short end as they fell to Buffalo 23-21.

The Eagles had plenty of opportunities, but squandered a couple of chances inside the Buffalo 5-yard line in the second quarter. A pair of second half turnovers didn’t help matters and despite the defense keeping Buffalo out of the end zone in the second half the Georgia Southern was unable to stop them from running out the clock after an Eagle touchdown with 3:38 cut the lead to just two points.

“Sometimes you fight your guts out and it just doesn’t go your way in the end,” said Eagle coach Clay Helton. “I feel like that is what this team did today. I felt like our defense kept us in the game and kept it within a one-score game. The two second half turnovers really hurt us. We fought back and put up some yards, but we just needed to protect the ball a little better.”

An area that has crept up in may Eagle losses this year was evident again Tuesday as the Eagles struggled on third down on offense, and also defensively they weren’t able to stop Buffalo on third down as they converted 12-19 in the game including a few third and long completions.

“When you look at efficiency third down efficiency in the first half told the story as we were 2-7 and they were 6-9,” said Helton. “In the red-zone they scored two touchdowns and we kicked two field goals which was an eight-point swing. We did a better job in the second half, and then late in the game we knew we needed two stops and we weren’t able to do it as we came up just short.”

The Eagles got inside the Buffalo five-yard line twice in the second quarter but couldn’t punch it in and had to settle for field goals. Buffalo scored on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Cole Snyder to Justin Marshall and a 5-yard Tajay Ahmed touchdown run to take a 14-6 halftime lead.

The Eagle defense forced a Bulls fumble to start the third quarter and Vantrease then connected with freshman Joshua “Jet” Thompson for a 79-yard touchdown. The 2-point conversion pass to Jjay Mcafee tied the game at 14-14.

Buffalo took the lead back on a 33-yard field goal by Alex McNulty to make it 17-14. On their next offensive possession Khaleb Hood was stripped of the ball and Buffalo took over at the Eagle 25-yard line. The defense held the Bulls to another McNulty field goal as they took a 20-14 lead.

In the fourth Vantrease was picked off at midfield by Dylan Powell. The Eagle defense once again held Buffalo to a field goal but it became a two-possession game as they went up 23-14. Vantrease hit Johnson on a 42-yard pass on fourth and seven to keep hope alive. The Eagles then scored on a 13-yard pass to McAfee to trim the lead to 23-21 with 3:38 to play.

Helton kept all three-time outs but the Eagle defense allowed Buffalo to convert on a third and seven and a third and three as they were able to run out the clock.

For Vantrease Tuesday wrapped up his collegiate career as he threw for 353 yards and surpassed 4,000 yards for the season. He ended up just shy of setting a Sun Belt single-season record. Frustrated with the loss Vantrease credited Helton and offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis for a remarkable senior season he says he will always cherish.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for the guys who have been a part of this journey especially coach Helton and coach Ellis,” said Vantrease. “They put me in positions to be successful, but more than that they have been my friends and mentors. They have really cared about me as a person. Things didn’t end the way we wanted it to but I wouldn’t have wanted to do this with anyone else.”

Vantrease and Helton both spoke about the foundation that this year’s group has laid down for the future which they both feel is bright.

“One thing I feel we have built here is a tenacity to never quit,” said Helton. “This team has come so far from a confidence standpoint which was the thing I saw the most growth this year. They have a confidence that no matter what is happening we are always in the game. I feel like our next step is to win games that don’t necessarily go into the last seconds. Getting two or three score leads and keeping them.”

The Eagles will still be adding a few players in the transfer portal in the next few weeks, and still have the February singing period for a few more signees. Preparation for the 2023 season begins quickly and Helton feels progress will continue as well.

“There were so many younger kids that came up to me after the game saying how they feel we will go even farther next year,” said Helton. “These guys not only have hope, but they see a future. In my 27 years of coaching this is the most fun I have had with any football team. I don’t know that I have ever loved a team as much as I love this one. My guts hurt right now, but when I reflect back on this year, I am going to remember how much I love this team.”