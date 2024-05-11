Arguing her case for a second term as Ogeechee Judicial Circuit district attorney, Daphne Totten submits that, since weathering a pandemic shutdown, her office, in cooperation with the courts, has largely eliminated a backlog of criminal cases and attained one of the 10 highest case closure rates among Georgia’s 51 judicial circuits.
Totten cites case clearance and conviction rates, 2 decades experience as prosecutor
Four-county race for District Attorney
