Totten cites case clearance and conviction rates, 2 decades experience as prosecutor
Four-county race for District Attorney
Totten
Daphne Totten is running for a second term as Ogeechee Judicial Circuit district attorney and faces a challenge from Robert Busbee in the May 21 primary, on the Republican ballot. (SPECIAL)
Arguing her case for a second term as Ogeechee Judicial Circuit district attorney, Daphne Totten submits that, since weathering a pandemic shutdown, her office, in cooperation with the courts, has largely eliminated a backlog of criminal cases and attained one of the 10 highest case closure rates among Georgia’s 51 judicial circuits.
