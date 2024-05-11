Ogeechee Technical College Spring 2024 graduates honored during annual ceremony at Hanner

Thousands of happy graduates, family and friends joined the faculty and staff of Ogeechee Technical College Thursday to celebrate Spring commencement at Hanner Fieldhouse.

Associates degrees, diplomas, technical certificates of credit and Georgia High School Equivalency diplomas were awarded at the annual ceremony.

Health information technology students Narendra Askew, left, and Maria Donovan, center wave their light sabers with fellow graduates at the conclusion 2024 Ogeechee Technical College Spring Commencement. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Rogers graduated from Ogeechee Tech in July 2002, earning his Diploma and Associate of Applied Technology in Computer Information Systems.

While in college, Rogers began his career with Georgia Technologies as a part-time technician. After graduation, he was given the opportunity to move into a full-time position with the company and he said that’s where he began to utilize the education he received from OTC in the real world.

Jacquelyn O’Neill, right, and Breanna Payne wave to family and friends as they exit the stage after receiving their Associates degrees in Business Management during 2024 Ogeechee Technical College Spring Commencement. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Rogers is active in the community as a part of the Statesboro Blue Mile Technology Advisory Committee and the OTC Cybersecurity Advisory Committee. He serves as a volunteer coach for various recreation and competitive sports teams and is a Sunday school teacher in his local church. He was recognized for his expertise when he won Best of the Boro in 2022 for Computer Service.