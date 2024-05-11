Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Lady Blue Devil track team is gearing up for the state meet this week. Among the participants trying to leave a mark with the program is senior Kendra Payne. Payne qualified in multiple events as she will be competing in the 400, the 4x200 relay and the 4x400 relay.

“K.P. has become more of a leader this year for us,” Dalton said. “She has advocated for herself and her team. A am proud of the leader she has become. I have seen the most growth from her in her mental strength. She has overcome some injuries and is still competing at a high level.”

“I feel like we had a rough start to the season but we have really pulled things together,” Payne said. “I tore my ACL last year but I was determined to get back to the state. I knew this was my final

chance as a senior and it helped push me as well. I have a lot of confidence in what I can do as well as what my teammates are capable of in the state meet this week.”