Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch boys track team is preparing for sectionals, and are hoping for a good showing in state as well.

The Jackets are led by senior Curtis Coleman. The SEB speedster has already set school records in the 100 and 200 and has been offered scholarships from some of the premiere colleges in the country. Coleman has been peaking at the right time with times in the 100 ranging from 10.3 to 10.5 and the 200 ranging from 21.3 to 21.5.

“This year for Curtis has been his most consistent year as well as his busiest with his indoor and invitational meets taking up much of his time on the weekends,” said coach Jason Anthony. “With his times in 100 and 200, I couldn’t ask for much more. I look forward to Curtis hitting his peak at the right time, and that time is next week at state. I’m not looking past sectionals but Curtis isn’t a rookie and knows how to approach big meets and this is something his dad helps him with outside of school.”

“I feel like the season has gone exactly how me and my coach planned for it to go and I’m not peaking too early like last year,” Coleman said. With state upcoming I should peak at the right time and hopefully take first place. Sectionals should go smoothly with my form and new top end speed and state is the day it really matters to show my skill and the ability god blessed me with.”