Bulloch County Historical Society dedicates marker to recognize Statesboro’s first railroad

The Bulloch County Historical Society held a ceremony Thursday to dedicate a historical marker to recognize Statesboro’s first railroad. The marker is located on East Main Street, at the railroad tracks, near the Boro Art Park.

“The marker celebrates the coming of railroads to Bulloch County,” said Rodney Harville, a long-time advocate for the Dover-Statesboro Railroad marker. “This event was huge in the economic development of Bulloch County,” Harville added, “and much of the growth in Bulloch County agriculture was the direct result of this development.”

Rodney Harville, center, shares some recollections during dedication of a historical marker for the Dover and Statesboro Railroad by the Bulloch County Historical Society on Thursday, May 9. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



In 2013, the Historical Society dedicated a marker on Gentilly Road to highlight the Savannah & Statesboro Railway, which operated from 1894 to 1933.

“This is the 28th historic marker erected by the Bulloch County Historical Society,” said Joe McGlamery, president of the Society, “and the last marker currently on the erection schedule.”

The marker inscription begins with:

“Dover & Statesboro Railroad

(D & S Railroad)

On February 28, 1889, it was announced that Statesboro would get its first railroad. The Dover and Statesboro was completed nine months later on November 16, 1889. Money was raised through stock and over 80 individuals contributed. Some of the larger contributors were: S.F. Olliff, B.E. Turner, T.H. Potter, W.W. Olliff, Blitch Jones Co., Charles Pretorius, W.H. Blitch, D.R. Groover and J.A. Brannen. The stops along the 10-mile route were: Rev. Jasper Wilson’s Place, Cail’s Place, Clito and Deal’s Place.”

And ends with:

“The D & S only existed for four years. On July 6, 1893, it faced financial trouble and was sold to Fred T. Lockhart, a representative of an Augusta syndicate. Citizens of Bulloch County enjoyed their train. By connecting with the Central of Georgia in Dover they could go to Savannah for a day of shopping or a business trip. The railroad offered excursions to Tybee for two dollars round trip. There were trips to the Ogeechee River at Dover for fishing parties and picnics.

Supported by the Jack N. and Addie D. Averitt Foundation.”