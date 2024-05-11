Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Track team will compete in the State Class 5-A meet.

Among the state hopefuls is Muhammad Shareef who qualified in both the long jump and triple jump. Shareef won the state in the triple jump last year and holds the school record which he hoped he can add to later this week.

“Mo is quiet and polite, very unassuming,” said coach Masai Dalton. “You would never know that he is as good as he is. He has really started stepping out of his comfort zone. This year he has competed in high jump and the long jump and is also planning to play football. I’ve appreciated that he has continued to work hard and stay focused despite it being a long season.”

“This year has been like a dream come true,” Shareef said. “I feel like I have put in hard work and have tried to be patient. I have worked hard trying to help my distances in both the triple jump and the long jump. I am excited about the chance to win another state championship and I feel confident about my chances.”