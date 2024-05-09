By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Local softball stars help lead Eagles
GS Softball
Former Southeast Bulloch star Delanie Thames lines up at shortstop for Georgia Southern against College of Charleston on March 13 in Statesboro. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/file
Recruiting local talent may seem like a slam dunk, but if the player isn’t producing and the coach doesn’t play them things can get pretty loud from the stands.