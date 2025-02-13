Bulloch Academy's Joshua Mager earns state wrestling championship

Bulloch Academy senior Joshua Mager won a state championship with the Gator football team this past fall and added an individual title last week, capturing state in the 190-pound division of the GIAA Championships.

Mager had finished as state runner-up as a sophomore and junior and was elated to finally get the gold in his final shot.

"It was great to win state in football, but after coming so close it was so special to win state in wrestling," Mager said. "I really worked hard to get to this point and I hope my win can help inspire the younger wrestlers on the team to try and get back to where wresting was a while back at Bulloch Academy."

Gator freshman Tate Williams placed fifth in the state and sophomore Harold Park finished in sixth place.

Mager's brother Camden is one of the younger wrestlers trying to help the Gators back. He won his third-straight middle school title last week, as well.



