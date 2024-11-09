Bulloch Academy wins in first round of state playoffs; Statesboro loss ends season; SEB rolls into playoffs; Portal ends season with win

Bulloch Academy moved into the second-round of the GIAA football championships with a dominating 37-0 shutout of St. Anne Pacelli Friday night in Gator Alley.

The undefeated Gators (10-0) will face Brookstone out of Columbus next Friday night, Nov. 15. Brookstone defeated Stratford Academy Friday, 33-28, and is 7-3 on the season.

Statesboro High had a small chance of making the state playoffs Friday, but first the Blue Devils had to beat Lakeside-Evans at Womack Field. The Panthers came into the game 8-1 on the season and beat Statesboro, 31-8. The Blue Devils finished the season at 4-6.

Southeast Bulloch will head into the first round of the state playoffs on a four-game winning streak after smashing Groves Friday night at Fred Shaver Field, 50-14.

The Yellow Jackets will find out if they will have a home game in the first round when the GHSA sets its rankings. SEB completed an 8-2 regular season.

Portal finished the 2024 season on a winning note, defeating Savannah, 20-6, Friday night at the Portal Athletic Complex. The Panthers end the season at 4-6.