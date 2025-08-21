Bulloch Academy ready to take on another area opponent

The Bulloch Academy Gators shook off the Portal Panthers in the second half of the Erk Russell Classic Saturday, outscoring them 28-0 and wining, 49-20.

For head coach Aaron Phillips, it was a chance to see what many newcomers could do after losing 14 senior starters off of last year’s state championship squad.

“I thought these new guys really stepped up,” Phillips said. "They may not be as physically big as many of the guys from last year, but they really get after it. They just don’t quit and it’s hard to beat a team that just keeps coming at you. I think we really wore Portal down on Saturday and kind of imposed our will there in the third and fourth quarters. It’s a great start and hopefully we can build from this."

Offensively the Gators piled up 376 yards and gave up 202 yards to Portal. Donya Garvin led the way on the ground with 17 carries for 113 yards and two scores, while quarterback Sam Hubbard added 17 carries for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hubbard also connected on 3-6 passes for 66 yards and one score.

“I wasn’t surprised by what Sam and Donya did out there Saturday night,” Phillips said. “That is what they did all year last year and it is what we expect from them. We only returned one starter on the offensive line, but I have loved what I have seen from our new group of kids. I felt defensively we really came alive in the second half, as well, and showed some progress wrapping up. We do need to try and cut down on the penalties this week.

Friday night, the Gators will take on another GHSA team when the Claxton Tigers pay a visit to Gator Alley. Claxton comes in 0-1 after a season opening 31-14 loss to Tattnall County that Phillips believes was a lot closer than it may look on paper.

“I really thought Claxton played pretty well Friday against Tattnall,” Phillips said. “If they get a break here or there, that game could have been a lot closer. Their head coach Phillip Richards was actually here for a season so he is familiar with Gator Alley. He seems to have the kids buying into their new system and they seem to be well coached. I am excited our kids get to play before our home crowd Friday and we hope we get a good crowd out to support the team.”



