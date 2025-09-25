Bulloch Academy looks to make it two in a row with road contest against Tattnall Square

The Bulloch Academy Gators rebounded nicely from their first loss of the season as they went on the road and knocked off Strong Rock Christian 38-13, improving to 4-1 on the season.

This week, it’s another road trip for the Gators and head coach Aaron Phillips is looking for the team to continue to show the things they learned from the loss two weeks ago.

“Sometimes it takes getting knocked down a little bit to be able to bring the picture more into focus,” Phillips said. “We didn’t play terribly against John Milledge, but we feel we left a lot out there and I think we showed some improvements from that game to last week at Strong Rock. JMA went out and beat another No. 1 ranked team last Friday and we were right there with them. We feel like if that is the best team in the state and we played with them we are in a pretty good spot and we showed it particularly on offense last week.”

A balanced offensive attack that put up 366 yards Friday saw quarterback Sam Hubbard rush for over 100-yards with two scores on the ground and one through the air. Danye Garvin added a pair of rushing touchdowns and Rocco Reiss caught a scoring pass.

“I like the way our offense is moving the ball,” Phillips said. "The guys up front are improving week to week and we really haven’t been stopped too much except when we have penalties or turnovers. Sam is doing a great job and you can really see his decision making continuing to improve from last year to this year. We have a lot of weapons and we are going to need those guys to continue to move forward with improvements.”

This week the Gators travel a couple hours up the road to Tattnall Square for a meeting with the 0-5 Trojans who have fallen on some hard times this year. While their record may look bad Phillips knows to beware as coach Barney Hester will have his team ready.

“This is definitely a trap game for us,” Phillips said. “Nick Saban called it rat poison. Don’t believe what everyone is saying about us, and don’t believe what they are saying about the other team. Coach Hester is a Hall of Famer and has won nine state titles. He will have those guys ready and they will be coached up. We have to go in there and execute what we ask of our players to do and take care of business. A two-hour road trip again can be a challenge and we have to rise to the challenge.”