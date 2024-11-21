Bulloch Academy goes for state football championship

A 20-14-win Friday against Brookstone propelled the Bulloch Academy Gators to their first state championship appearance since they won the title back in 1997. Bulloch Academy (11-0) will now square off against First Presbyterian Day (11-1) Saturday night at 8 for the GIAA Class 4-A championship.

Friday, the Gators dominated the Cougars for about 46 minutes before a couple of wild plays made the final score look a little closer than it was. Head coach Aaron Phillips would rather forget about those final couple minutes and focus on how well the Gators played for the majority of the contest.

“It’s discouraging what happened in the last two minutes or so because our defense played amazing for almost the entire game,” Phillips said. “They made that long touchdown on fourth and long and it was just like we forgot how to play for a bit there. With the exception of the final two minutes and change, I think it was the best we have looked on defense all season. I was also proud of how our offense responded after struggling through the first quarter. I think we were actually anxious wanting to beat them so badly after what happened last year, but we settled down and made some big plays.”

The Gators opened the season with a 19-18 victory over Portal in the Erk Russell Classic at Paulson Stadium and Phillips admits the coaches and players had thoughts even back then about how sweet it would be to be able to play in Paulson again at the end of the year.

“Outside the walls of our program we didn’t go advertising one of our goals, which was to start and end the season in Paulson Stadium,” Phillips said. “We are the only team in the state who had that opportunity and I think it’s pretty cool. To go back there and play again is kind of surreal. Playing in the Erk Russell Classic with coach Russell running what we run offensively is special and unique. To be in our home town and be able to say we are playing for a championship in our own backyard is just a dream come true.”

The last time a state championship was played at Paulson Stadium it was Dec. 2, 2005 when Statesboro High knocked off Northside-Warner Robins 13-10 in winning the 4-A state title.

While this will be the first state championship appearance for the Gators in 27 years, the team they are squaring off against is more used to the season coming down to this game. FPD won the state title last season, knocking off Brookstone 44-24. They come in with a record of 11-1 and shut out Bethlehem Christian 34-0 last week at home.

“FPD will be playing in their second straight state championship game,” Phillips said. “They have a great staff over there and coach Brett Collier does a great job. Those kids get after it and they will be the best team we have played this year. They aren’t going to wow you with size and Division-1 athletes but they have a bunch of dudes who believe in what they do and some pretty athletic playmakers.”

Bulloch Academy comes in averaging over 35 points per game while allowing just over seven points per contest. The Vikings are averaging 30 points per game and giving up 11 per contest.

While the Gators haven’t been on this kind of stage in over 25 years, Phillips says he feels his senior leadership will help pull them through.

“The 14 seniors we have this year, and the other guys as well, haven’t really been under the bright lights too much,” Phillips said. “Handling that will be a big key Saturday night and I think they are up for it. We don’t really know these guys we are going up against and they don’t know us. I believe not seeing what we run much will be a benefit for us. I am excited for the atmosphere and having a chance for our kids to play one more time.”

Bulloch Academy and First Presbyterian will kick off at 8 p.m. Saturday night at Paulson Stadium.