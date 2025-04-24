Bulloch Academy baseball doubles up St. Andrews

The Bulloch Academy baseball team wrapped up their region schedule by sweeping St. Andrews Tuesday afternoon at Gator Alley, winning the opener 10-0 in five innings and then taking the second game by a score of 15-0 in four innings to improve to 19-6 overall and 6-3 in region play.

Jacob Avery tossed a no-hitter in the first game. Avery struck out five. At the plate Nathan Newkirk had three hits, Sam Hubbard had a pair of RBIs and Andrew Welker added two hits. In the second game, Newkirk allowed only two hits, while striking out four. Avery had two RBI and Cole Newman added two, as well.

“I thought we did a great job of being focused on what we had to do and executing,” said coach Jason Godbee. “We are doing a good job of playing up to our standards. We hit a little bump a few weeks ago and we understand that the difference in winning and losing a game is doing the little things. We have been doing that the past few weeks and I like the way things are going right now.”

The Gators entered this week ranked No. 7 in the power polls but have a great chance at moving up to the top four if they are able to win their next three games.

“We have played a great schedule, which I feel has helped put us in a great position to play a few more games here at home,” Godbee said. “We have to take each game one at a time, but I feel like we are really starting to put everything together at the right time.”

Next up for the Gators they host Stratford Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Gators then travel to Gatewood on April 30 and wrap up the regular season against Vidalia Heritage May 2 at 7 p.m.