Blue Devils to face No. 10 Brunswick on the road

The Statesboro Blue Devils (2-3, 1-2) were coming off an impressive game against Glynn Academy before the 10-day hurricane Helene break hit. Like all the schools in Bulloch County, the Blue Devils finally got a chance to practice together Monday as they prepare for a region matchup with the top team in the region as they hit the road for Brunswick Friday.

Head coach Matt Dobson was able to stay in touch with most of his players during the break and sent them video through Hudl to the players to give them a chance to see what to expect Friday night.

“It was great to be able to see everyone Monday and I think they were all so happy to be back,” Dobson said. “It was a tough time for us to have so much time off because I think we were finally really starting to click as a team. The good thing is anyone who was a little banged up has had plenty of time to heal up, and they all came in ready to hit the field and get back to work.”

On Friday the Blue Devils hit the road to Brunswick to take on the 10th-ranked, 5-1 Brunswick Pirates. While many schools in the Southeast Georgia area had to miss school and reschedule games, the Pirates have been able to practice and play. They played Glynn Academy last Monday and rolled over the Red Terrors by a score of 49-7.

“They have been able to continue in a routine,” Dobson said. “They weren’t out of school much and were able to play Monday. They have had time to rest up but they have also been able to practice. They are a really good football team and it was going to be a tremendous challenge whether they were able to practice all week or not.”

Brunswick is led by junior quarterback Grant Moore who has thrown for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior running back William Heck is averaging over 130 yards rushing per game with six touchdowns. The Pirates top college prospect is tight end Heze Kent who is 6-7, and 265 pounds. Kent leads the team with nine touchdowns and has offers from UGA and Alabama among his 18 offers.

“They are probably the most athletic team we have played since I started coaching here,” Dobson said. “That includes playing Coffee County who won the state last year. They are huge and athletic which is a tough combination. You think you have the in a third and long situation, and they just have the kind of playmakers who can break big plays at any time. Our challenge is to try and limit the big plays, and then on defense they are big and physical at the point of attack. You have to try and not get behind the chains because if you do they will get after it.”

Statesboro and Brunswick are scheduled for a 7:30 start Friday in Brunswick.