Blue Devils fall in final seconds at Veterans 29-22

The Statesboro Blue Devils had a lead on the road at Veterans late in the game, but saw the Warhawks complete a 63-yard touchdown pass with just under 40 seconds to go as they lost a tough 29-22 contest on the road Friday in Houston County. A week after playing a mistake-free game in a victory against Southeast Bulloch the Blue Devils hurt themselves Friday in Kathleen as they had a pair of punts blocked and gave up a few big plays including the game winner.