Obituary - Zenda Anderson Hall

Zenda Anderson Hall, age 75, a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Ga.

Zenda was born on September 3, 1947, in Statesboro, Ga. She was the youngest of six children and according to her brothers and sister, she was definitely spoiled!

She graduated from Southeast Bulloch High School in 1965.

Zenda married Robert Earl Hall and loved his family (Diane Huffman, Julie Tillman and Lori Nesmith) as her own. While raising her two daughters, Zenda worked at several different jobs, including Dixie Crystals, YangMing, Bulloch Fertilizer and at one time, owned and operated a daycare.

Her greatest gifts were being a mom and JuJu.

She sometimes worked seven days a week to support her children, but she always made them feel loved and important and still made time to attend all of their events.

Anyone who knows her, knows her life changed the day her granddaughter, Parker, was born. She loved being Parker's JuJu. She was there for all of the firsts ... first words, first steps, etc. She was always Parker's biggest fan and faithful cheerleader. She loved her to the moon and back.

She was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church.

Zenda is survived by her daughter, Jenifer Hall (Jen Hormel); and granddaughter, Parker Hall of Savannah; sister, Brenda Lewis of Claxton; brother, Raybon Anderson (Janelle) of Statesboro; sister-in-law, Hazel Anderson of Denmark; and sister-in-law, Barbara Anderson of Mississippi.

She is predeceased in death by her daughter, Bonnie Hall of Ellabell; parents, Dessie Rita and Olen Anderson of Nevils; brothers, Owen Anderson of Swainsboro, Kenny Anderson (Barbara) of Douglas, Bennie Anderson of Mississippi; brother-in-law, Raymond Lewis of Claxton; and niece, Elaine Lewis of Claxton.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Debbie Freymuth for years of love and friendship.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at Olive Branch Baptist Church, 55 Heape Drive, Ellabell, Georgia 31308.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary with the Rev. Pete Wall officiating, assisted by the Rev. Billy Hester. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Wyman Freymuth, Ronnie Harvey, Mike Anderson, Michael Huffman, Dustin Deal and Dylan Deal.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Olive Branch Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 55 Heape Drive, Ellabell, GA 31308.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, September 6, 2023

