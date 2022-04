STATESBORO — Zailin Ja’Kobe Hunter, 2 months, entered into rest Thursday, April 14, 2022. He was born on January 16, 2022, to Kirsten Helen Hunter and Savin Darrell LaShawn Jones.He was a loving, happy and precious baby, who always was smiling. Zailin was here too early and gone too soon.He was preceded in death by Ronald Hunter Sr., Fred James, Max Anglin, Helen Anglin, Monk Bullard and Zechariah Jones Jr.In addition to his parents, Zailin is survived by grandmothers, Tammy Worman of Statesboro and Jamese Smith of Statesboro; grandfathers, Gregory L. Littles of Statesboro and Henry Church of Hephzibah; great-grandparents, Susie Hunter of Surrency, Ga.; and Cynthia Lonon (Franklin) of Statesboro; great-great-grandmother, Evelyn Bullard of Baxley; aunt, Brittney Hughes (Dylan) of Statesboro; uncle, Dennis Worman Jr. of Alexander; aunts, Jayden Smith of Statesboro, Eriyana Buxton of Statesboro, Shavonya Little of Statesboro, JaMya Littles of Statesboro, Haven Lee of Sylvania and Nichole Deal (Matt) of Bristol, Ga.; uncle, Ishmeall Young of Swainsboro; special cousin, Hailey Dore of Hephzibah; and numerous cousins.The family received friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 20. at the funeral home.The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 21, in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Gardens.DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830; (706) 554-3531.You may sign the guestbook at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.Statesboro Herald, April 21, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.