Obituary - William “Richard” Crotwell

William "Richard" Crotwell of Metter passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at his residence.He was born in Guilford County, North Carolina, on December 30, 1931.Richard was a veteran, having served in the United States Air Force. He was retired from the Cherry Point Marine Base as the chief architect and after retirement, Richard moved to Metter, Georgia, where has lived for the past 20 years.He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Savannah and attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Statesboro.Richard was a member of the Candler County Historical Society and was recognized as Historian of the Year. His contributions to the Candler County Historical Society include help with restoring the old school to its current state of museum and writings of the history of "The Two-Story Metter High School Building."Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Crotwell and Anna Maude Harris.He is survived by his daughter, Cathy Crotwell of Savannah; a son, Mark Crotwell (Wanda) of Prosperity, S.C.; three grandchildren, Duncan Crotwell, Mackenzie Crotwell of Prosperity, S.C.; and Andrew Jones (Mallory) of Savannah, Ga.; one great-grandchild, Ian Jones of Savannah, Ga.The memorial service will be held 11 o'clock in the morning on Monday, November 22, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Statesboro.Remembrances may be made to Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.




