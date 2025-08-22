Obituary - William Henry “Bill” Stall

William Henry “Bill” Stall, age 76, passed away surrounded by his family on August 21, 2025, at St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital in Savannah, Georgia.

He was born on July 16, 1949, in Savannah, Georgia, to the late Joseph Metz Stall and Mamie Fail Stall. Bill spent his early years in Bluffton, South Carolina, before moving with his family to Garden City in 1959. He was a 1966 graduate of Groves High School.

Bill proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve. He worked for Southern Bell as an outside plant technician (lineman) and later retired from Bell South/AT&T after 35 years.

A man of strong faith, Bill was a member of Garden City Methodist Church and attended Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils, Georgia.

On June 7, 1980, Bill married the love of his life, Sandra Rushing Stall, and together they built a life full of love and devotion for 45 years. He is also survived by his two sons, Daniel Stall (Alison) and Dustin Stall (Addison); his cherished grandchildren, Jaxon and Amelia Stall; and many extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Walter Joseph Stall.

Bill was affectionately called “Wild Bill” by many of his friends. He had a great sense of humor, a gift for fixing anything — often with the help of black electrical tape — and was always prepared for any situation.

He loved hunting, fishing and racing, and even built his own race car and motorcycle.

Above all, Bill loved his family more than life, and his grandchildren were the joy of his heart.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 23, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, followed by a service at 2 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating. Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Mike Clifton, Chase Clifton, Gerald Ward, Will Cannady, Joe McKensie, Shawn Howard and Harry Starling.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Go Bar Hunting Club and Bell South co-workers.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 23, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







