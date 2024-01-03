Obituary - William Craig “Bill” Griffin Sr.

William Craig “Bill” Griffin Sr. entered into rest on Sunday, December 31st, at Ogeechee Area Hospice at the age of 82. Bill bravely fought cancer for three years, plus the lasting effects of COVID.

He was a graduate of Richmond Academy in his hometown of Augusta, Ga. He went on to obtain a double major in mathematics and physics from Georgia Southern Teachers College in 1962, currently Georgia Southern University.

Bill was a two-year NAIA All-American baseball player at Southern in 1962 and 1963. The team was the first “major” sport team in the state of Georgia to win a national title in 1962.

The 1962 baseball team was inducted into the Georgia Southern Athletics Hall of Fame in 1998.

Bill held the school’s consecutive game hit record for 22 years.

He signed with the New York Yankees, South Atlantic League in Augusta, Georgia, after his college career.

Bill was inducted into the Georgia Southern Athletics Hall of Fame for baseball in 2000.

Bill started his career with Rockwell Industries in Statesboro, Ga., after marrying the love of his life, Joyce, in 1963. He then moved to South Carolina to work for Blackstone. He returned to Statesboro in 1980 and ended his career in teaching at West Chatham Middle School.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Norman W. Griffin and Celeste Craig Griffin of Augusta, Georgia. He is also preceded by his son, William “Craig” Giffin Jr. of Millen, Georgia; his brother, Norman W. “Skeeter” Griffin Jr., Augusta, Georgia; sister, Mary Louise Griffin Marshall of Richland, Washington. He was the oldest living Griffin and was strong in spirit, strength and heart.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joyce Clark Griffin; and his daughter, Barbara Lee Griffin, both of Statesboro, Georgia. He is also survived by his grandsons of Millen, Georgia, William Craig “Will” Griffin III (girlfriend, Emily Hutcheson); and Cannon Emerson Griffin (girlfriend, Sarah Simmons). Bill is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and cousins.

Bill was an avid sportsman, excelling in baseball, softball, tennis and golf. However, his first priority until his last breath was his family. He was the true epitome of a wonderful husband, father and faithful friend.

The funeral services will be held at Deal Funeral Directors in Statesboro, GA on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.

Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 4, 2024

