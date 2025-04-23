Obituary - Warren Powell

On March 30, 1951, God blessed this world with Warren Blainey Powell. His father, William Powell, and his mother, Margaret Powell Stubbs, ensured that he and his sister, Debbie, grew up in a home filled with warmth, love and the spirit of the Lord. He carried this into the house he made with his wife, Clotele Martin Powell.

Warren lived his life as an example to his daughter, Meghann; and son-in-law, Brian; and his son, Benjamin, and daughter-in-law Brittany. He was a son, husband, father, and grandfather of six amazing grandchildren, Caleb, Micah, William, Michaela, Samuel and Malachi.

Warren was a light in the world that could not be dimmed. As a man, he was honorable, filled with integrity and a loving and faithful husband and friend. He was playful, patient and thoughtful. He will be remembered as compassionate, exemplary, respectful, Godly and God-fearing.

Warren was a faithful servant of God, filled with the holy spirit, serving as choir director, a leader of the Boys Brigade and Royal Rangers and a member of his church board. He laughed, loved, praised and worshipped wholeheartedly.

A loyal member of the United States Air Force for over 25 years, Warren was a dedicated patriot. He loved his country and was proud of each member of his family who served in the United States Armed Forces.

Warren was called home to be with our Lord on April 1, 2025.

To our family and friends who will miss him, we will honor Warren on April 27, 2025, at 3 p.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22002 U.S. Highway 80 East, Statesboro, GA 30461. Speakers will be our dearest friends, the Rev. Philip Murray, Stephen Hammond and cousin Timothy Martin, chaplain (CPT) U.S. Navy, retired.

Dudley Bradley Jr. and Robert Collins will lead music.

Warren will be carried to rest by his nephews: Lt. Col. Miles Townsend, Jeff Martin, Allen Lastinger, Carroll Kirkland, Joshua Cook, Christopher Hagan, Cameron Martin and Jay Eason.





Statesboro Herald, April 24, 2025

