Obituary - Walter Olin Brown

Walter Olin Brown, age 90, died Saturday, January 1, 2022, at his residence in Statesboro, Georgia.He was born in Savannah to the late Eugene and Winnie Ruth Brunson Brown.He was a 1951 graduate of Benedictine Military Academy and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He served 21 years in the service, which included the Vietnam and Korean wars.Walter was a member of the 10825 FVW and the American Legion Post 90.After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family and being home.He was known for his meticulous organizational skills.He was preceded in death by his parents, Winnie Ruth, and stepfather, Joseph Owensby; his wife, Sylvia Ann Brown; two sisters, four sons, Stephen A. Brown, Kevin Lee Brown, Gregory Brown, Gary W. Collier; and two daughters-in-law, Darlene Collier and Dominique Shultes.Surviving are his sons, Christopher Brown of Savannah, Ga.; Richard Collier of Cheyenne, Wyo.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Gale and Joe DuRant of Newport News, Va.; Donna and Kevin Creasy of Nevils, Ga.; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.A funeral mass will be held Friday, January 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Statesboro with Father John Johnson officiating. Interment, with full military honors, will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Kevin Creasy, Joseph DuRant, Justin Creasy, Richard Collier and James DuRant.




