Obituary - Virginia Walker Tankersley

Virginia Walker Tankersley passed peacefully at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 23, 1930, in McDowell County, North Carolina, to Albert “Bart” Walker and Hettie Burgin Walker.

Virginia is survived by her sister, Dorothy Roberts; sister-in-law, Barbara Walker; her daughters, Vinita (Larry) Turner and Joyce (Leon) Parrish; and her son, Stephen (Katrina) Tankersley. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and many dear friends who were as close as family.

During her long and blessed life, Virginia was preceded in death by two loving husbands, Vincent Cable and William Tankersley; her sons, Frankie Tankersley and Kenny Tankersley; her daughter, Connie Arrowood; her granddaughter, Rachel Tankersley; and her grandson, Travis Tankersley.

Virginia was deeply loved by her family and friends and will forever be remembered as a strong, independent woman whose heart overflowed with love and kindness. She had a special gift for making others feel welcome. Her home was a gathering place filled with warmth, laughter and good food. Those who came to know her became part of her extended family.

Even as life brought challenges, Virginia faced each one with grace and determination. In her later years, with declining vision, she continued to care selflessly for her beloved husband, William, and her daughter, Connie. Her resilience, strength and unwavering desire to be independent will remain an inspiration to all who knew her.

Virginia loved the Lord with all her heart and looked forward to Him soon returning. A lifelong Christian, she cherished her church families and the fellowship she found with her family and friends.

Her faith was steadfast and her prayer life constant. She lovingly shared that every night she prayed by name for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Her legacy of faith, love and devotion will continue to guide and comfort her family for generations to come.

She will be deeply missed, tenderly remembered and forever cherished by all whose lives she touched.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 17, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, Georgia.

The graveside service will be held at Cherry Springs Baptist Church in Old Fort, North Carolina, on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Safe Shelter of Savannah, Georgia, in honor of her granddaughter, Rachel Tankersley; or to Mount Hebron Wesleyan Church, Old Fort, North Carolina.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, October 16, 2025

