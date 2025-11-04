Obituary - Virginia Clark Yarber

Virginia Clark Yarber was born in Savannah, Georgia, on June 29, 1927, and from an early age, she carried a quiet strength and a deep compassion for others.

She graduated from Savannah High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Stanley G. Yarber, in 1945, beginning a lifelong partnership filled with love, devotion and adventure.

Service to others was always at the heart of Virginia’s life. She volunteered for 10 years with the Yorktown Heights, N.Y., Volunteer Ambulance Corps, caring for those in need in her community.

Her passion for nursing led her to graduate from Grasslands School of Practical Nursing in Westchester, N.Y., later earning her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of the State of New York, and eventually a master’s degree in health science from Jersey City State College in 1985.

Throughout her career, Virginia worked as a registered nurse in ICU and CCU, where her steady hands and compassionate spirit brought comfort to patients and their families. Later, she became a health educator at Robinwood Johnson Medical Center in New Brunswick, N.J, and even shared her knowledge through a local cable television show she produced and hosted, “You and Your Health.”

In 1988, Virginia and Stanley retired to Statesboro, Georgia, where they enjoyed golfing, traveling and building friendships in their community.

Never one to slow down, she gave her time and talents generously to organizations, including the American Cancer Society, the Ogeechee Community Wellness Council, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Pilot Club International of Statesboro.

She also pursued her interest in amateur ham radio, always curious, always connecting.

Her many years of quiet service did not go unnoticed. In 2003, she was honored with the Deen Day Smith Award, recognizing her unselfish service to the people of Bulloch County. Yet perhaps the greatest measure of her life was not in awards or accomplishments, but in the countless small acts of kindness she offered to family, friends and neighbors alike.

Virginia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Stanley; two sons and a great-grandson.

She is survived by her daughter, three granddaughters, two grandsons, two great-granddaughters, four great-grandsons, two great-great-granddaughters, two great-great-grandsons and their families, in addition to many nieces and nephews, each of whom carry forward her legacy of love, strength and compassion.

Virginia lived a life of purpose, generosity and service. She touched lives wherever she went, leaving behind not just memories, but an enduring example of kindness that will continue to inspire all who knew her.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Humane Society in Savannah, Georgia.

Arrangements for a memorial service have been deferred and will be announced at a future time.

Statesboro Herald, November 4, 2025

