Obituary - Vickie Ann Bowers

Vickie Ann Bowers, 67, of Statesboro, passed away after her long battle with cancer on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro.

Vickie was born in Candler County. She was a daughter of Lester Earl and Alphalene Bowers.

She grew up in the Metter area and graduated from Metter High School.

After high school, she relocated to Statesboro, Ga., where she has spent most of her life.

To Vickie, the most important thing in life was her family. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She spent most of her time enjoying the outdoors. Whether she was working in her yard, spending time with her horses or fishing, that’s where she loved to be. She also loved riding dirt roads, listening to music and dancing with her life partner, George Barnes.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her spouse, Robert Louis Chester; and a brother, Curtis “Mark” Bowers.

Her memory is kept alive by her sons, Brian (Ashley) Chester and Michael (Robin) Chester; a daughter, Lindsay (Brian) Peeples; mother, Alphalene Bowers; sister, Jeanie (Gerald) Tucker; eight loving grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 1 until 2 o’clock in the afternoon at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.

The funeral service will follow after the visitation on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 2 o’clock in the afternoon at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter. Interment will follow at Lake Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Ogeechee Area Hospice for the amazing care during this time.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice of Statesboro, GA.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 7, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



