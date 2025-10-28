Obituary - Vernie T. Wiggins

Vernie T. Wiggins, affectionately known to all as “Papa,” passed away peacefully on October 14, 2025, at the age of 92.

Born on April 15, 1933, in Millen, Georgia, Vernie lived a life defined by love, laughter and unwavering devotion to his family.

In June of 1956, he married the love of his life, Mary Lou, and together they built a beautiful life grounded in faith, family and kindness.

Vernie proudly served in the United States Army before beginning a long and successful career as a sales representative for Tropical Uniforms. Known for his strong work ethic, honesty and genuine warmth, he treated every customer like family.

Yet, his favorite and most cherished role was being “Papa.” His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the lights of his life. He never missed a ballgame, a birthday or a chance to share a story that brought smiles and laughter to everyone around him.

Those who knew Vernie will remember his gentle spirit, sharp wit and the way he made everyone feel seen and valued. His legacy of love, humor and strength will continue to live on through the many lives he touched.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Laura Wiggins; his beloved wife, Mary Lou; his daughter, Kimberly Hanks; and his siblings, Cardell, James, Johnny Sr., Odell, Juanita Coursey and Sandra Smith.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Mike Cates; his grandchildren, Chris and Jen Hanks and Elizabeth Marie and Vincent Osonitsch; great-grandchildren, Hunter Kimmel, Cason Hanks, Easton Madden, Eshin Osonitsch and Charles Osonitsch; his sister, Jerlene Ranew; his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Anita Wiggins; and his son-in-law and daughter-in-law, Dwayne and Ann Hanks.

A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at Bonaventure Cemetery.





Statesboro Herald, October 29, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



