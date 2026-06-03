Obituary - Treyvon Ahmad Harris

Treyvon Ahmad Harris, age 19, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2026, at Memorial Health in Savannah, Georgia.

A native of Miami, Florida, Treyvon had resided in Statesboro since 2019. He was a proud 2025 graduate of Statesboro High School, where he was an active member of the school’s football team. Following graduation, he attended Ogeechee Technical College.

Treyvon had a passion for video games, football, music, spending time at the gun range and creating memories with his family and friends. He also enjoyed experimenting with music and creating sounds of his own, expressing a creative side that many admired.

As a newly saved Christian, Treyvon began growing in his faith with sincerity and curiosity. He worked at Amazon before transitioning to Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro campus.

Treyvon leaves to cherish his memory: his parents, Tavaris Harris, Tameka Harris and Nicole Taylor; his siblings, Subrajah Harris, Taleeyah Johnson, Tavaris Harris Jr., Taniyah Johnson, Adrian Harris, Tabitha Harris, Gina Taylor, Gabriella Taylor and Jake Benson; his beloved daughter, U’lani Harris; and his devoted girlfriend, Chasidy Anderson. He is also lovingly remembered by his grandparents, Valerie and Willie Harris and Oretta and Wrenford Samuel; his uncles, Travis, Terrell and Torance; his aunts, Tiwanna, Tenishia, Tashara, Khalilah, Shanell, Tika, Veronica and Pretoria; along with a host of extended family members, friends and loved ones who will forever carry his memory in their hearts.

Though Treyvon’s time with us was far too brief, his love, laughter and light left an unforgettable impression on every life he touched. Forever loved, forever remembered, and forever missed.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Bible Baptist Christian Academy, 889 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461. Interment will be held at Eastside Cemetery, 1502 Northside Drive East, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

All services and arrangements are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, June 4, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.