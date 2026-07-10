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'Gotta Catch 'em All' at Averitt Center camp
The “Gotta Catch 'em All Camp” was held all week inside the Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts.
Inspired by a popular animated TV series, the camp explored all things pocket monster related and campers designed their own characters.
Campers got to work with clay, modeling clay, magnets, paint, shrinky dinks and other materials to create their own monster balls, cards, play battle mats and unique creatures, and were prepared to become monster trainers.