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'Gotta Catch 'em All' at Averitt Center camp
Averitt Camps 2026
Daniel Cubas, a seventh grader at Southeast Bulloch Middle, his brother Andres Cubas, center, and Parker Lockaby, who both are fifth graders at Brooklet Elementary, paint their “medallions” Thursday during “Gotta Catch 'em All Camp” that was held all week inside the Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts. - photo by Jason Martin

The “Gotta Catch 'em All Camp” was held all week inside the Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts.

Inspired by a popular animated TV series, the camp explored all things pocket monster related and campers designed their own characters.

Campers got to work with clay, modeling clay, magnets, paint, shrinky dinks and other materials to create their own monster balls, cards, play battle mats and unique creatures, and were prepared to become monster trainers.

Averitt Camps 2026
Ian Randash, left, a fifth grader at Georgia Connections Academy, and Braden Kamsler, a seventh-grader at SEB Middle, aet up a playmat for a Pokemon battle. - photo by Jason Martin

Averitt Camps 2026
Eric Chen, a sixth-grader at Southeast Bulloch Middle, paints his battle mat. - photo by Jason Martin

Averitt Camps 2026
Alice Rouse, a sixth grader at SEB Middle, takes on Braden Kamsler in a Pokemon battle. - photo by Jason Martin

Averitt Camps 2026
Assistant camp instructor Byron Randash watches over a group of campers as they prepare for battles. - photo by Jason Martin