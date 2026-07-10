Police Report - 7/11/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

James Robert Wardle, 75, Statesboro – Serving 30 days.

Statesboro Police Department

Germaine Germiah Cooper, 20, Port Wentworth – Battery/family violence first offense.

Bernard Yahweh Szamer Grant, 21, Statesboro – Two counts obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, Failure to stop at a stop sign, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Fortavious Markell Griffin, 26, Brooklet – Wanted person.

Felix Arrieta Roberts, 43, Statesboro – Five counts printing, negotiating checks, drafts knowing information is in error or fictitious.

Nyaljhia Yashonni Tootle, 21, Glennville – Loitering or prowling.

Christopher Luke Waters, 45, Flourissant, Missouri – Battery, criminal trespass damage to property.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(June 22-28)

Rural county intake — Six adult dogs; two adult cats and one kitten.

City of Statesboro — One puppy; four kittens.

Adopted — Two adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat and two kittens.

Rescued — Two adult dogs; two kittens.

Reclaimed — Three adult dogs; one kitten.

Died at shelter — One kitten.

Euthanized — One adult cat.

Fees collected — $230.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Portal Police Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 38 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 27 calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 33 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – 10 medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 33 calls Thursday.

Bulloch Animal Services – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Five calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy