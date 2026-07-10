Police Report - 7/11/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
James Robert Wardle, 75, Statesboro – Serving 30 days.
Statesboro Police Department
Germaine Germiah Cooper, 20, Port Wentworth – Battery/family violence first offense.
Bernard Yahweh Szamer Grant, 21, Statesboro – Two counts obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, Failure to stop at a stop sign, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Fortavious Markell Griffin, 26, Brooklet – Wanted person.
Felix Arrieta Roberts, 43, Statesboro – Five counts printing, negotiating checks, drafts knowing information is in error or fictitious.
Nyaljhia Yashonni Tootle, 21, Glennville – Loitering or prowling.
Christopher Luke Waters, 45, Flourissant, Missouri – Battery, criminal trespass damage to property.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(June 22-28)
Rural county intake — Six adult dogs; two adult cats and one kitten.
City of Statesboro — One puppy; four kittens.
Adopted — Two adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat and two kittens.
Rescued — Two adult dogs; two kittens.
Reclaimed — Three adult dogs; one kitten.
Died at shelter — One kitten.
Euthanized — One adult cat.
Fees collected — $230.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Thursday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Thursday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Thursday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Thursday.
Metter Police Department – Three calls Thursday.
Portal Police Department – One call Thursday.
Statesboro Police Department – 38 calls Thursday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 27 calls Thursday.
Metter Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 33 medical calls Thursday.
Candler County EMS – 10 medical calls Thursday.
Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Thursday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 33 calls Thursday.
Bulloch Animal Services – One call Thursday.
Other agencies – Five calls Thursday.
— compiled by Jim Healy