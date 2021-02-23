Obituary - Thomas W. “Tom” Preston Jr.

Thomas W. “Tom” Preston Jr., 75, of Auburn, Ga., passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, from complications of COVID-19.The funeral service was held Monday, February 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Pastor Scott Westbrook and Pastor Chris Westbrook officiated. Interment followed at Social Circle City Cemetery.The family received friends Monday, February 22, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.Flowers accepted or contributions may be made to Riverstone Church, Buford.Tom was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.He was born in Dublin, Ga., on January 19, 1946. He graduated from Statesboro High School and attended Middle Georgia College, where he met and married Diana Daws on August 19, 1967.He was a proud member of the Georgia Army National Guard for six years.Tom was a man of great faith and trust in the Lord. His gift of discernment, his wisdom, his love and devotion for others, his generosity and his courage was an inspiration to all who knew him and he taught us well. He firmly believed in the familiar saying, “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again." He learned to wait on the Lord and to follow His leading.Tom enjoyed a successful career, having started his own company, The Agency Advantage, in 1989 and was still actively working.Tom played bass guitar and loved listening to worship music. Spending time at the beach with his family was his favorite thing. He also looked forward to fishing trips with his brothers. It made him happy and proud to watch his granddaughters dance and going to their recitals.Tom was an elder at Riverstone Church in Buford, Ga., and helped plant the church in 1991.Tom is survived by his wife of 53½ years, Diana Daws Preston; daughter, Amy Starnes (Steve); granddaughters, Samantha and Emma Starnes, Gainesville, Ga.; mother, Helen Cooper Preston, Statesboro, Ga.; brothers, James Lane Preston (Connie), Savannah, Ga.; Prince H. Preston (Tracy), Statesboro, Ga.Tom was preceded in death by his father, Thomas W. Preston Sr.Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, (770) 945-6924.Share memories of Tom at hamiltonmillchapel.com.Statesboro Herald, February 22, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



