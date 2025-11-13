Obituary - The Rev. Larry E. Bird

The Rev. Larry E. Bird, age 78, passed away November 7, 2025, at home surrounded by his loving wife.

The Chatham County native moved to Statesboro as an infant and graduated from Marvin Pittman High School.

Larry served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, but was stationed in Korea.

He was also a Master Mason with Mt. Hermon Lodge 304 in Columbus, Georgia.

He attended Andrew College (AA degree), LaGrange College (BA degree) and received an master of divinity from Candler School of Theology at Emory University.

The Rev. Bird served on the board of trustees of Andrew College for two terms, as well as other community agencies, including Dayspring Emmaus. He was awarded the Order of the Arrow by the Boy Scouts of America.

Larry was a dedicated pastor and an active member of the South Georgia Conference of The United Methodist Church until his retirement in 2017.

He loved genealogy, and had published a book about his great-grandfather, and his autobiography is in the process of being published.

Larry also loved to travel, having gone to seven countries and all 50 states, including visiting most of the 62 national parks.

He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Horace and Katherine Whaley Bird of Statesboro.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sunshine Bird of Statesboro; two daughters, Christie Bird Williams and her husband, David, of Canton, Ga.; and Karen Bird Gore and her husband, Jason, of Columbus, Ga. Larry is also survived by eight grandchildren, Caitlyn, Jamie, Dawson and Callie Williams and Brooke, Jacob, Jace and Bristol Gore; one aunt, four favorite nieces, two nephews and many cousins. He is also survived by twin sisters, Annette Waters and Lannette Edenfield; and one brother, Carl Bird and his wife, Rita, all of Statesboro.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at Deal Funeral Directors.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Statesboro Worship, 380 Westside Road, Statesboro, GA 30458. Burial will follow in Middleground Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery on Harville Road.

Active pallbearers will be Ellis Cadenhead, Joey Threatte, Casey Threatte, Kenny Griffis, Phil Brinson, Paul Wendelken and Tom Bryan.

Honorary pallbearers will be Larry’s minister friends and their spouses.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Missions Fund at Statesboro Worship, P.O. Box 161, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, November 13, 2025

